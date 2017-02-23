FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
China releases update of key reimbursable drug list
February 23, 2017 / 5:13 AM / 6 months ago

China releases update of key reimbursable drug list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China has released the updated 2017 list of medicines covered by its basic medical insurance schemes, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said in a statement on Thursday.

The much-anticipated list of reimbursable drugs include 2,535 Western and Chinese medicines, 339 more than the most recent update of the list in 2009, a potential fillip for drug makers in the world's number two medicine market.

Reuters reported in January that China was set to add more than 300 new and traditional drugs to its list of medicines the state will help patients pay for, the first change in more than seven years that will boost treatments for cancer, kidney disease, hepatitis and haemophilia. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

