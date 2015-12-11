FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese drugmaker Jiangsu Hansoh Pharma plans $1.5 bln HK IPO in 2016-IFR
December 11, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese drugmaker Jiangsu Hansoh Pharma plans $1.5 bln HK IPO in 2016-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chinese pharmaceutical company Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical plans an initial public offering worth $1.5 billion in Hong Kong in the first half of 2016, IFR reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The company had requested banks to pitch for the deal and will review these pitches next week, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharma did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
