10 months ago
China, Philippines agree to restore diplomatic and defence talks
October 20, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 10 months ago

China, Philippines agree to restore diplomatic and defence talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China and the Philippines agreed on Thursday that disputes in the South China Sea were not the sum total of relations, and that the two countries would restore diplomatic and defence consultations, Chinese vice foreign minister Liu Zhenmin said.

Liu made the comments to reporters at the Great Hall of the People where Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte held talks.

He also said China would restore Philippine agricultural exports to China and that Beijing would provide financing support for Philippine infrastructure. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Michael Martina, Editing by Nick Macfie)

