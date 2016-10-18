FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
China preparing for trade talks during Duterte visit - commerce ministry spokesman
October 18, 2016 / 2:51 AM / 10 months ago

China preparing for trade talks during Duterte visit - commerce ministry spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China is preparing for trade talks with the Philippines during President Rodrigo Duterte's visit to China this week, a spokesman for China's ministry of commerce said on Tuesday.

Duterte was due to arrive in China later in the day with members of the Philippine business community to pave the way for what he calls a new commercial alliance.

China will look at expanding fruit imports from the Philippines in talks during Duterte's visit, commerce ministry spokesman Shen Danyang said at a news conference in Beijing. (Reporting by Yawen Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
