FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PICC Group rises in gray market, ahead of Hong Kong debut
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2012 / 9:02 AM / in 5 years

PICC Group rises in gray market, ahead of Hong Kong debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - PICC Group gained as much as 6.3 percent in gray market trading on Thursday, signalling expectations the Chinese state-owned insurer will climb in its official debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

Shares in People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China (PICC), as the company is formally called, changed hands at HK$3.64, up from the IPO price of HK$3.48, according to PhillipMart, the pre-market trading platform of Phillip Securities in Hong Kong. The stock traded at HK$3.7, up 6.3 percent, at the Bright Smart Securities pre-IPO platform.

Gray market prices are quoted by brokerages ahead of a security being officially traded on an exchange.

The Chinese state-owned insurer priced its $3.1 billion IPO near the bottom of an indicative range of HK$3.42-HK$4.03 per share last week. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.