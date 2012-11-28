FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese insurer PICC Group seen pricing HK IPO near bottom - IFR
November 28, 2012 / 3:41 AM / in 5 years

Chinese insurer PICC Group seen pricing HK IPO near bottom - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned insurer PICC Group will likely price its Hong Kong initial public offering near the bottom of an indicative range, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the transaction.

Bankers on the deal are telling investors the IPO, set to be the biggest in Hong Kong in two years, will be priced at the lower quarter of the indicative range of HK$3.42-4.03, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

At the bottom of the range, People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China (PICC) would raise about $3 billion in the IPO.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill

