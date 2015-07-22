FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

China's Ping An Insurance expects H1 earnings to rise 62 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China’s Ping An Insurance said on Wednesday it expects its first-half net profit to rise about 62 percent year on year due to steady growth at all its business segments and better investment returns.

The company reported net earnings at 21.36 billion yuan ($3.44 billion) in the first half of 2014.

As a result of China’s recent stock market rout, regulators have come up with policies that include demanding that insurers invest more in the equity market.

China’s insurance regulator said this month that the country’s insurers have bought a total of 112.3 billion yuan ($18.09 billion) of equity since the stock market rout in the latest attempt by Beijing to calm investor sentiment.

Ping An reported last week its premium income at 212.1 bln yuan in the first half. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
