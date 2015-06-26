FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC ends marketing tie-up with Markit to produce China purchasing managers index
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC ends marketing tie-up with Markit to produce China purchasing managers index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 26 (Reuters) - HSBC has ended its marketing tie-up with financial information firm Markit Ltd to produce the China Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), an HSBC spokesperson in Shanghai told Reuters on Friday.

The spokesperson described the cooperation with Markit to produce the closely-watched index, as a success but said that HSBC was moving to developing other opportunities.

Market insiders have been speculating about the end of the tie-up for months, especially since HSBC economist had recently stopped providing comments to accompany the reports.

The private survey’s findings often differ from results from official PMI data produced by the National Bureau of Statistics, but the HSBC/Markit report tended to focus on smaller and mid-sized companies, while the official survey reflected activity at larger, often state-owned firms.

Markit did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney, Lawrence White and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.