TABLE-Breakdown of China's July official PMI
August 1, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of China's July official PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China’s official factory purchasing managers’ index inched down to 50.1 in July, below expectations and down from 50.2 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

Following is a breakdown of the purchasing managers’ index:

Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct

Overall PMI 50.1 50.2 50.4 53.3 53.1 51.0 50.5 50.3 49.0 50.4

Output 51.8 52.0 52.9 57.2 55.2 53.8 53.6 53.4 50.9 52.3

New orders 49.0 49.2 49.8 54.5 55.1 51.0 50.4 49.8 47.8 50.5

Export orders 46.6 47.5 50.4 52.2 51.9 51.1 46.9 48.6 45.6 48.6

Backlogs of orders 41.9 43.3 43.6 48.4 50.5 49.4 43.2 46.6 45.2 46.0

Stocks of goods 48.0 52.3 52.2 49.5 50.8 50.5 48.0 50.6 53.1 50.3

Quantity of purchases46.8 46.9 50.8 54.4 54.8 53.6 50.2 50.9 49.8 50.7

Imports 45.0 46.5 48.1 50.5 51.5 50.8 46.9 49.1 47.3 47.0

Input prices 41.0 41.2 44.8 54.8 55.9 54.0 50.0 47.1 44.4 46.2

Stocks of purchases 48.5 48.2 45.1 48.5 49.5 48.8 49.7 48.3 46.7 48.5

Employment 49.5 49.7 50.5 51.0 51.0 49.5 47.1 48.7 49.0 49.7

Delivery times 49.0 49.1 49.0 49.6 48.9 50.3 49.7 50.1 50.4 50.7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
