Markit says HSBC has ended sponsorship of emerging markets indexes as well as China PMI
June 26, 2015 / 4:56 AM / 2 years ago

Markit says HSBC has ended sponsorship of emerging markets indexes as well as China PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 26 (Reuters) - HSBC has ended its sponsorship of Markit’s emerging markets indexes (EMI), a Markit spokesperson told Reuters.

“HSBC’s sponsorship of Markit’s Emerging Market and China PMIs has been a successful relationship over the past five years,” Laura Davis wrote in an email to Reuters.

“The sponsorship arrangement is now coming to an end and we will announce replacement sponsors soon.”

An HSBC spokesperson confirmed Markit’s statement, after telling Reuters earlier that the bank had ended its sponsoship of the closely-watched China Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Michelle Price; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
