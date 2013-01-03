FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Dec official services PMI rises to 56.1 from 55.6 in Nov
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

China Dec official services PMI rises to 56.1 from 55.6 in Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China’s official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the non-manufacturing sector rose to a four-month high of 56.1 in December from 55.6 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, adding to signs of a revival in the world’s second-largest economy.

A reading above 50 indicates growth is accelerating, while one below 50 indicates it is slowing.

The services sector index follows the bureau’s manufacturing PMI, which indicated China’s growth was reviving in December, although signs persist that such growth still depends primarily on state-led investment. The official PMI survey matched November’s seven-month high of 50.6, the NBS said on Tuesday.

China’s fast-growing services industry has so far weathered the global slowdown much better than the factory sector, with the PMI consistently signalling healthy expansion and hitting a 10-month high of 58.0 in March.

CFLP/NBS services PMI index ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan 56.1 55.6 55.5 53.7 56.3 55.6 56.7 55.2 56.1 58.0 57.3 55.7 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.