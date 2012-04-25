UPDATE 1-China aims to double trade with Poland-Wen

* Wen and Tusk eye shale gas cooperation

By Gabriela Baczynska and Kevin Yao

WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - China aims to double trade with Poland over the next five years, Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday during the first visit by a Chinese prime minister to Poland since it overthrew communism more than two decades ago.

Wen agreed with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk to work towards reducing Poland’s large trade deficit with China. Trade between the two countries was worth 14.6 billion euros in 2011, with Polish imports from China ten times bigger than exports.

“The Chinese side is ready to ... facilitate balanced and long-term growth in bilateral investment and trade to double the volume over the next five years,” Wen told a joint news conference with Tusk.

“In the face of challenges stemming from the international financial crisis in recent years and the debt problems in the euro zone, Poland has managed to maintain stability and growth,” Wen said.

Poland, a European Union member outside the euro currency zone, hopes the Asian giant will buy some of its state assets, invest in its debt or build large-scale infrastructure.

Cash-rich China, with its $3.3 trillion foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, is interested in the Polish banking, mining, power and transport sectors, officials said.

Poland, the only EU economy to have avoided recession since the start of the global economic crisis in 2008, could provide an entry for China to investment in other European states.

“We have also discussed Polish-Chinese cooperation on alternative energy sources,” Tusk said.

“That includes the need to exchange experiences on shale gas production, as both our countries hold high hopes in regard to their large reserves of the commodity.”

China hopes to tap shale gas reserves to reduce its reliance on highly-polluting coal, with the U.S. Energy Agency estimating potential at 36.1 trillion cubic metres, significantly higher than the 24.4 tcm in the United States.

Poland, which depends on coal for more than 90 percent of its electricity needs, estimates its shale deposits at 346 billion to 768 billion cubic metres, or enough to ensure decades-long supplies and decrease dependence on costly Russian imports.

Poland mainly exports copper to China, but Tusk also said Beijing agreed to let more Polish food products into its market.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China <601398.SS > , the country’s biggest bank, said last week it had won approval to open a branch in Poland - the first such move by a Chinese lender.

Wen’s visit to Poland, where he will co-host an economic forum on Thursday and meet more than a dozen prime ministers from eastern and southern Europe, is the final leg of his European tour.

In neighbouring Germany, Wen said earlier this week he wanted trade with the European Union’s largest member to increase by half over the next three years.

Wen and China’s President Hu Jintao are due to retire from their posts later this year with Vice President Xi Jinping expected to be named president and Li Keqiang premier.