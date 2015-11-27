FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICBC, Chinese banks sign $1.6 bln loan deal with Poland's Tauron
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 1:23 AM / 2 years ago

ICBC, Chinese banks sign $1.6 bln loan deal with Poland's Tauron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) and six other banks have signed an agreement to make a 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) syndicated loan to Polish power firm Tauron Group, ICBC said on Friday.

The agreement was signed in Warsaw, ICBC said in an e-mailed statement. It did not name the other six banks, and said it was the first time Tauron had cooperated with Chinese banks.

The deal comes on the back of a visit by central and eastern European leaders to China this week. Premier Li Keqiang said China was willing to provide flexible funding conditions to countries as long as they used Chinese equipment and products.

$1 = 6.3895 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Brenda Goh and Shu Zhang; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.