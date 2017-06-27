BEIJING, June 27 China appointed Li Ganjie as the country's environment minister on Tuesday, the official Xinhua News Agency said, replacing Chen Jining.

Li's predecessor, Chen, served as environment minister for just two years before his appointment as acting mayor of Beijing last month.

Xinhua also said Wang Menghui was appointed as the country's housing minister.

