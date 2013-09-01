FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's head of state assets regulator under probe for "discipline violation"-Xinhua
September 1, 2013 / 3:26 AM / in 4 years

China's head of state assets regulator under probe for "discipline violation"-Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China is investigating Jiang Jiemin, head of the national assets regulator, for “serious discipline violation”, state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday, in what would appear to be another step in Beijing’s widening anti-graft campaign.

Jiang, who became head of the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) in March, was previously chairman of top energy group China National Petroleum Company, or CNPC. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Jenny Su; Editing by Paul Tait)

