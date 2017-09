BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China has sacked the head of its state assets regulator, former top energy executive Jiang Jiemin, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday, two days after the agency reported Jiang was the subject of a corruption probe.

Jiang is “suspected of serious discipline violations”, state media said on Sunday, shorthand the government generally uses to describe graft. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Paul Tait)