China to hold Gu Kailai murder trial on Aug 9-sources
August 3, 2012 / 10:55 AM / 5 years ago

China to hold Gu Kailai murder trial on Aug 9-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China will open the trial of Gu Kailai, the wife of ousted Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, on Aug. 9 on charges of murdering a British man in November, two sources said on Friday.

Gu will face trial in Hefei, provincial capital of Anhui in eastern China, although she is accused of murdering businessman Neil Heywood in Chongqing, a southwest municipality that her husband Bo turned into a showpiece for his controversial policies. Bo was dismissed as chief of Chongqing in March.

