City in China's Shandong province orders coal power plants to cut output due to smog -notice

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A major city in China’s Shandong province has ordered seven big coal-fired power plants to cut output by nearly two-thirds as part of a clampdown on pollution as smog blanketed northern parts of the country.

In a notice reviewed by Reuters, the environmental regulator of Zoucheng city in Shandong, a province known for both its farming and industrial facilities, ordered at least 30 companies to either cut output by 60 percent or shut completely.

The order by the city, with a population of more than 1 million, included a plant run by Huadian Power International and came into effect on Friday.

Factories owned by brewer Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd and paper company Shan Dong Sun Paper Industry were also ordered to curb output by 60 percent.

The measures will last as long as the city’s current level 2 smog alert is in effect, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.