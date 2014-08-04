Chinese capital to ban coal use to curb pollution -Xinhua

BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Beijing will ban coal use in its six main districts by the end of 2020, state media cited the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau as saying, as the Chinese capital steps up efforts to combat air pollution.

Beijing and the surrounding area in China’s northeast is often wreathed in noxious smog, which has been cited as a factor in high rates of lung cancer.

Dongcheng, Xicheng, Chaoyang, Haidian, Fengtai and Shijingshan districts will all stop using coal and coal products and shut down coal-fired power plants and other coal facilities, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

In 2012, coal made up one-quarter of the city’s total energy consumption, Xinhua quoted official statistics as saying.

Fuel oil, petroleum coke, combustible waste and some biomass fuels will also be prohibited as part of the effort to fight pollution, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; editing by Jane Baird)