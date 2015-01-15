FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China met 2014 pollution control targets - ministry
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 15, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

China met 2014 pollution control targets - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China has met its 2014 targets for air and water pollution control, the official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

The environmental protection minister, Zhou Shengxian, told an annual government meeting that authorities last year banned 7 million high-emission vehicles from the road, shut down 50,000 coal-fired furnaces, installed denitrification and desulfurisation equipment in power plants and factories, and added new sewage treatment plants, Xinhua said.

Zhou said the annual targets set out by the central government had been fulfilled.

In September, China said it was on track to exceed its 2014 targets for cutting water pollution.

A lack of environmental oversight during decades of economic growth has caused a dire pollution crisis in China, where major cities are shrouded in perennial smog and half the groundwater is tainted. (Reporting By Adam Rose, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.