SHANGHAI, April 12 China's business hub of
Shanghai has slacked off in efforts to improve the environment,
levying fines too small to deter polluters, hundreds of whom
have flouted closure orders, authorities said on Wednesday.
Standards had fallen and some of Shanghai's environmental
work had grown "slack", an inspection team found after a
month-long investigation late last year, the Ministry of
Environmental Protection (MEP) said on its website (www.mep.gov.cn).
The environmental protection work that remains undone could
hold back Shanghai's development, the ministry said.
"Shanghai's environmental protection work has had obvious
successes but environmental quality remains a prominent weak
point affecting the city's overall development," it said.
From 259 water samples tested, 88 were found unfit even for
farm and industrial use, falling below the ministry's "grade V"
categorisation, it said, adding that overall water quality in
some districts has worsened conspicuously since 2013.
It singled out Shanghai's decision to postpone from 2016
until the decade's end a target of raising treatment standards
for urban waste water, saying its plans to improve urban sewage
and waste treatment had also fallen behind schedule.
Ageing landfills are still leaching into Shanghai's water
supply, and trash is still being illegally dumped, it added.
Law enforcement in Shanghai, one of China's richest cities,
was still inadequate, the team found, with fines too light to
discourage persistent polluters. It said 800 enterprises ordered
to stop production since 2013 were still operating normally.
China's local governments are proving to be one of the key
battlegrounds in its "war on pollution", with many accused of
turning a blind eye to environmental violations so as to protect
valuable sources of revenue and jobs.
Teams of environmental inspectors have fanned out across
China since last year, armed with special powers to make
surprise checks and hold local leaders to account.
While there has been progress in tackling air pollution,
water quality in several regions has significantly worsened,
reports from such teams revealed last November.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)