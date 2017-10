SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Poly Real Estate Group said on Wednesday that its first-half profit rose 35 percent.

Its net profit rose to 3.4 billion yuan during the January-June period from 2.5 billion yuan ($407.86 million) from a year earlier, according a preliminary earnings statement. ($1 = 6.1295 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)