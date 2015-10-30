FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in childcare companies soar after China scraps one-child policy
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 30, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

Shares in childcare companies soar after China scraps one-child policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares of baby stroller maker Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd and diaper maker Hengan International jumped on Friday after China scrapped its one-child policy.

China’s ruling Communist Party said on Thursday it would ease family planning restrictions to allow two children for all couples.

Companies that cater to the childcare industry welcomed the news, with Goodbaby climbing 8.9 percent, Hengan rising 3.3 percent and skin care products maker China Child Care, formerly Prince Frog, gaining 17.3 percent.

Shares of infant formula maker Biostime International rose 11.8 percent, milk powder maker Yashili International surged 9.6 percent, and dairy products maker China Mengniu Dairy also climbed 6.7 percent.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
