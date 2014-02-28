FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese pork producer Huisheng set to climb 7 pct in HK debut
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 28, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 4 years ago

Chinese pork producer Huisheng set to climb 7 pct in HK debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Huisheng International Holdings Ltd was set to jump 7.3 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Friday after retail investors flocked to the bite-sized IPO to bet on rising demand for meat products in China.

Huisheng was indicated to open at HK$2.20 compared with an initial public offering price of HK$2.05 per share. The IPO, which raised $31.7 million, priced at the top of a HK$1.45-HK$2.05 per share marketing range.

Robust demand for Huisheng shares bodes well for industry giant WH Group, formerly known as Shuanghui International Holding, which is slated for an up to $6 billion Hong Kong listing in April.

The retail portion for Huisheng’s deal generated 2,188 times more orders than the shares on offer, the second-highest ever level of oversubscription in the city after night club operator Magnum Entertainment Group Holdings Ltd’s listing in January.

The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to start 0.5 percent higher. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.