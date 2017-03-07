FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
WH Group chief cautious about expanding Smithfield in China due to pork glut
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 9:29 AM / 5 months ago

WH Group chief cautious about expanding Smithfield in China due to pork glut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - WH Group Ltd will be cautious about expanding Smithfield's pork processing operations in China due to overcapacity in the world's top pork market, chairman and chief executive officer Wan Long said in an interview on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of parliament's annual meeting, he said he expects pork prices to drop to an average of 14 yuan to 15 yuan ($4.20) per kg this year after hitting records in 2016.

WH Group bought Smithfield Food Inc, the world's biggest pork producer, in 2013 for almost $5 billion. ($1 = 6.8975 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.