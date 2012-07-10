FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai Port container throughput up 5.7 pct y/y in June
July 10, 2012 / 1:52 AM / 5 years ago

Shanghai Port container throughput up 5.7 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai Port, the world's
busiest container port, saw its container volume in June rise
5.7 percent from the previous year, with the growth rate picking
up for the second straight month, data issued by the port's
operator showed.
    Container throughput reached 2.77 million twenty-foot
equivalent units (TEUs), down from 2.84 million in May.
    The annual growth rate nearly doubled from May's 2.8
percent. 
    Trade data for June is due later on Tuesday. According to
economists polled by Reuters, trade data is expected to show
annual export growth of 9.9 percent in June and import growth at
12.7 percent.
    Shanghai Port became the world's first port to exceed the 30
million TEU threshold in 2011 with a total container throughput
of 31.7 million, 9.2 percent more from a year earlier.
 
    Zhuge Yujie, president of Shanghai International Port
(Group) Co Ltd, the port's operator, warned in May
that growth would slow this year to 2-3 percent as the economy
slows. 
    Shanghai Port's container volumes over the past year,
including percent changes from a year earlier:    
     Month          Container        Change
                 Volume('000 TEU)     (pct)
   Jun-2012           2,771            +5.7
   May-2012           2,839            +2.8
   Apr-2012           2,719            +2.5
   Mar-2012           2,729            +3.4
   Feb-2012           2,187           +13.1
   Jan-2012           2,619            -3.3
   Dec-2011           2,658            +7.4
   Nov-2011           2,625            -0.5
   Oct-2011           2,684           +14.3
   Sep-2011           2,755            +8.5
   Aug-2011           2,806            +6.3
   Jul-2011           2,896           +12.7
   Jun-2011           2,621            +7.4
 Source: Shanghai International Port (Group) Co. Ltd.

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
