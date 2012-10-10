FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai Port container volume up 5.6 pct y/y in Sept
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 10, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

Shanghai Port container volume up 5.6 pct y/y in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai Port, the world's
busiest container port, saw its container volume rise 5.6
percent in September from a year earlier, bouncing from falls in
the previous two months, according to data issued by the port's
operator.
    Container throughput reached 2.91 million twenty-foot
equivalent units (TEUs), up from 2.61 million in August. The
year-on-year increase for the month compared with a fall of 7.1
percent in August.
    The rebound could bode well for China's trade in September.
Economists polled by Reuters expect annual export growth to
reach 5 percent in September, up from 2.7 percent in August,
with imports returning to growth after contracting in August.
 
    Shanghai Port's container volumes over the past year,
including percent changes from a year earlier:    
     Month          Container        Change
                 Volume('000 TEU)     (pct)
   Sep-2012           2,909            +5.6
   Aug-2012           2,606            -7.1
   Jul-2012           2,843            -1.8
   Jun-2012           2,771            +5.7
   May-2012           2,839            +2.8
   Apr-2012           2,719            +2.5
   Mar-2012           2,729            +3.4
   Feb-2012           2,187           +13.1
   Jan-2012           2,619            -3.3
   Dec-2011           2,658            +7.4
   Nov-2011           2,625            -0.5
   Oct-2011           2,684           +14.3
   Sep-2011           2,755            +8.5
   Aug-2011           2,806            +6.3
 Source: Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd 

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jason Subler and
Aannd Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.