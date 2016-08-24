FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's postal bank to get $6 bln in investor commitments for HK IPO-sources
August 24, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

China's postal bank to get $6 bln in investor commitments for HK IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) is seen getting between 60 percent to 80 percent of its Hong Kong IPO covered by commitments from cornerstone investors, people with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

The bank, China's largest by branches, has secured about $2 billion in commitments from China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), out of a total of about $6 billion expected in cornerstone investments for the IPO, added the sources, who declined to be named because details of the deal aren't yet public.

The bank is looking to raise about $8 billion in the deal.

CSSC and PSBC didn't immediately reply to Reuters requests for comment on the cornerstone commitments. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
