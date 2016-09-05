FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Postal Savings Bank of China plans to sell $7.5 bln in bonds -filing
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Lighting up in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Postal Savings Bank of China plans to sell $7.5 bln in bonds -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) plans to issue $7.5 billion in bonds to bolster its balance sheet, a securities filing showed on Monday.

PSBC, which also aims to raise $8 billion to $10 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), received regulatory approval in June to issue up to 50 billion yuan ($7.5 billion) in Tier 2 capital, according to an updated IPO filing.

The bank said it plans to use the funds to replenish its capital base. It did not disclose a timeline for the issuance.

PSBC also said its total assets rose 9.3 percent to 7.97 trillion yuan over the six months through June because of increases in its loan and investment portfolios, and deposits with the central bank.

Its non-performing loan ratio dipped to 0.78 percent at the end of June from 0.80 percent six months prior, PSBC said.

The bank started pitching its IPO to investors on Monday, looking to price the deal on Sept. 20 or 21, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.

$1 = 6.6791 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Elzio Barreto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.