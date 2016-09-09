Postal Savings Bank of China seeking $8.2 bln in HK IPO-IFR

HONG KONG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) plans to raise up to $8.2 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering and will start taking orders from investors next week after it set a price range for the deal, IFR reported on Friday.

PSBC plans to sell 12.2 billion shares at an indicative range of HK$4.68 to HK$5.18 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$63.2 billion ($8.15 billion), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing people close to the deal.

The company will start taking orders from investors for the IPO on Sept. 13, with pricing slated for Sept. 20, IFR said.

PSBC did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on IPO terms. ($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)