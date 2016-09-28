FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Postal Savings Bank of China shares open flat in Hong Kong debut after $7.4 bln IPO
September 28, 2016 / 1:36 AM / a year ago

Postal Savings Bank of China shares open flat in Hong Kong debut after $7.4 bln IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) opened flat in their Hong Kong debut on Wednesday, after the state-owned lender raised $7.4 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering in two years and priced the deal near the bottom of its marketing range.

The steady start for PSBC comes as investors remain cautious on the outlook for the Chinese banking industry, battling with mounting bad debts amid a slowing economy. The IPO received tepid demand, and three-fourths of the offer was pre-sold to cornerstone investors, mainly consisting of Chinese state-owned companies..

PSBC shares opened at HK$4.76, unchanged from the IPO price, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to drop 0.5 percent. The lender priced 12.1 billion new shares near the bottom of expectations, after marketing the offering between HK$4.68 and HK$5.18 per share.

Demand from retail investors - key for successful Hong Kong IPOs - was just 2.6 times more than the number of shares on offer, PSBC said in a filing on Tuesday, while the institutional tranche was heavily over-subscribed. (Reporting by Julie Zhu and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
