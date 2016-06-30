FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-China's Postal Savings Bank files for HK IPO, world's biggest since Alibaba
June 30, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-China's Postal Savings Bank files for HK IPO, world's biggest since Alibaba

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say IPO to value bank at $50 bln)

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC), the country's largest bank by number of branches, has filed for a Hong Kong IPO seeking to raise up to $10 billion, IFR reported on Thursday.

The filing of the preliminary initial public offering (IPO) prospectus sets in motion what is set to be the world's biggest new listing in about two years and would value the bank at about $50 billion, the report said.

The listing could happen as early as September, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication IFR, said, citing sources close to the deal.

The IPO is targeting to raise between $7 billion and $10 billion, the report said. A spokeswoman for PSBC, declined an immediate comment on the filing.

If the IPO hits its target, it would be the biggest market debut since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding's record $25-billion listing in September 2014. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang; Additional reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Denny Thomas and Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
