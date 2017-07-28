FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
China's CNPC resumes part of gas production at Changqing field
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Cyber Risk
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Digital currency start-ups shrug off SEC warning on fund raising
Future of Money
Digital currency start-ups shrug off SEC warning on fund raising
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 28, 2017 / 4:37 AM / an hour ago

China's CNPC resumes part of gas production at Changqing field

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp is gradually resuming operations at its closed Changqing gas field in China's western province Shaanxi, the company said on social media site Weibo on Friday.

CNPC, parent of PetroChina , has reopened 9 gas gathering stations alongside its major gas pipelines, which will produce 1.9 million cubic meters per day.

A total of 18 gas gathering stations and a gas processing plant in Changqing gas field were shut on Wednesday due to heavy rain, leading to a daily loss of 3.6 million cubic meters gas output.

Most of the gas coming from Changqing field, China's largest natural gas production base, is supplied to the capital city. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.