China's July power consumption rises 8.17 pct y/y

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's power consumption reached 552.3 billion kilowatt hours (kwh) in July, up 8.17 percent from the same period a year earlier, the country's economic planner said on Tuesday.

Power consumption totalled 3.31 trillion kilowatt hours in the first seven months of this year, up 3.6 percent from the same period last year, said Zhao Chenxin, spokesman for the National Development and Reform Commission.