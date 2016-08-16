FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
August 16, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

China's July power consumption rises 8.17 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's power consumption reached 552.3 billion kilowatt hours (kwh) in July, up 8.17 percent from the same period a year earlier, the country's economic planner said on Tuesday.

Power consumption totalled 3.31 trillion kilowatt hours in the first seven months of this year, up 3.6 percent from the same period last year, said Zhao Chenxin, spokesman for the National Development and Reform Commission.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill

