China power use seen rising 8.5-9.7 pct in H1- assn
#Energy
March 23, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 6 years ago

China power use seen rising 8.5-9.7 pct in H1- assn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 23 (Reuters) - China’s power consumption is expected to rise 8.5-9.7 percent in the first half of this year from a year ago, according to the country’s power producers association.

Power usage will rise to 2.44 trillion-2.47 trillion kilowatt hours during the first six months of this year, the China Electricity Council said in a report.

The association had earlier predicted an annual rise of 9.5 percent in Chinese power consumption in 2012 to 5.14 trillion kilowatt hours.

China consumed a total of 1.17-1.18 trillion kilowatt hours in the first quarter, the report said.

The country’s total power use will see stable growth, given higher temperatures and a steady recovery in industrial production, it said.

The association said China may face a power supply shortage of 10-20 million kilowatts before the peak summer season. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada)

