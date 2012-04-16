FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China power consumption breakdown for March
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 16, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-China power consumption breakdown for March

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BEIJING, April 16 (Reuters) - China used 416 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in March,
up 7 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Saturday.	
    Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for March, posted on
the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). 	
    For news and data on China's power market, please click. 	
  	
                                    March       Y/Y        Jan-March            Y/Y
                                (bln kWh)   pct chg        (bln kWh)        pct chg
 Total power use                      416         7           1165.5            6.8
 Of which:                                                                         
 Residential                         56.5      16.5            168.3           15.5
 Non-residential*                   359.5                      997.2               
   -Primary industry~                 6.7      -0.2               19             -3
   -Secondary industry                307       4.1            838.5            4.5
     of which:                                                                     
        light industry               48.9      16.9            131.3            2.6
        heavy industry              253.2       1.6            693.4            4.8
   -Tertiary industry                45.8        19            139.8             13
                                                                                   
                                                           Jan-March        Y/Y Chg
 Power plant utilisation                                     (hours)        (hours)
 Average                                                        1116            -18
  in which:                                                                        
    Thermal plant                                               1295              4
    Hydro plant                                                  516            -65
                                                                                   
                                                           Jan-March        Y/Y Chg
 Coal use in generation                                  (grams/kWh)    (grams/kWh)
                                                                 320             -5
                                                                                   
 New generation capacity                               Jan-March(GW)    Y/Y pct chg
 Total                                                          9.24               
  in which:                                                                        
     Thermal                                                    6.49               
     Hydro                                                      1.27               
                                                                                   
 Total generation capacity^                            End-March(GW)    Y/Y pct chg
 Total                                                       1029.93              9
  in which:                                                                        
       Thermal                                                768.72            7.6
       Hydropower                                             197.24            6.7
       Nuclear                                                 12.57           16.2
                                                                                   
 Capital Investment(bln yuan)                              Jan-March    Y/Y pct chg
    Generation                                                  72.4               
         in which:                                                                 
             Hydro                                              27.6               
             Thermal                                            14.1               
             Nuclear                                            17.1               
    Transmission &                                              43.2               
 distribution                                                         
 	
    * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures.	
    ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. 	
    ^ generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above.	
	
 (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.