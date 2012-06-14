FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China power consumption breakdown for May; usage recovers
#Asia
June 14, 2012 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-China power consumption breakdown for May; usage recovers

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China consumed 406.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in
May, up 5.2 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Thursday.	
    Growth in April was 3.74 percent from a year earlier.	
    Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for May, posted on the
administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). 	
    For a related story on China's electricity consumption growth in May, please click
 	
    For news and data on China's power market, please click. 	
  	
                                      May       Y/Y          Jan-May            Y/Y
                                (bln kWh)   pct chg        (bln kWh)        pct chg
 Total power use                    406.1       5.2          1,961.8            5.8
 Of which:                                                                         
 Residential                         43.8       9.8            261.0           14.2
 Non-residential*                   362.3                    1,700.8               
   -Primary industry~                 9.2      -1.5             35.9           -3.5
   -Secondary industry              312.6       4.0          1,442.6            3.8
     of which:                                                                     
        light industry               50.5       4.4            232.6            3.1
        heavy industry              257.3       4.0          1,186.4            3.9
   -Tertiary industry                40.5      11.9            222.3           12.4
                                                                                   
                                                             Jan-May        Y/Y Chg
 Power plant utilisation                                     (hours)        (hours)
 Average                                                       1,853            -71
  of which:                                                                        
    Thermal plants                                             2,097            -73
    Hydro plants                                               1,063             -8
                                                                                   
                                                             Jan-May        Y/Y Chg
 Coal use in generation                                  (grams/kWh)    (grams/kWh)
                                                                 323             -4
                                                                                   
 New generation capacity                                 Jan-May(GW)    Y/Y pct chg
 Total                                                         18.31               
  of which:                                                                        
     Thermal                                                   12.28               
     Hydro                                                      2.94               
                                                                                   
 Total generation capacity^                              End-May(GW)    Y/Y pct chg
 Total                                                      1,041.05            8.9
  of which:                                                                        
       Thermal                                                773.87            7.4
       Hydropower                                              200.7            7.0
       Nuclear                                                 12.57           16.2
                                                                                   
 Capital Investment(bln yuan)                                Jan-May    Y/Y pct chg
    Generation                                                 114.3               
         of which:                                                                 
             Hydro                                              44.4               
             Thermal                                            29.5               
             Nuclear                                            25.4               
 Transmission & distribution                                   100.3               
 	
    * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures.	
    ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. 	
    ^ generators with capacity of 6 megawatts or above.	
	
 (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
