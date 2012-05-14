FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China power consumption breakdown for April
#Asia
May 14, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-China power consumption breakdown for April

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China used 389.9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in April,
up 3.7 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Monday.	
    Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for April, posted on
the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). 	
    For news and data on China's power market, please click. 	
  	
                                    April       Y/Y          Jan-Apr            Y/Y
                                (bln kWh)   pct chg        (bln kWh)        pct chg
 Total power use                    389.9      3.74           1555.4            6.0
 Of which:                                                                         
 Residential                         49.4     13.77            217.6          15.39
 Non-residential*                   340.5                     1337.8               
   -Primary industry~                 7.7     -7.01             26.7          -4.17
   -Secondary industry              290.8      1.56           1129.4           3.67
     of which:                                                                     
        light industry               50.5       2.6            181.7           2.61
        heavy industry              235.3      1.33            928.8           3.84
   -Tertiary industry                41.9     11.07            181.7          12.47
                                                                                   
                                                             Jan-Apr        Y/Y Chg
 Power plant utilisation                                     (hours)        (hours)
 Average                                                        1480            -48
  of which:                                                                        
    Thermal plants                                              1705            -30
    Hydro plants                                                 728            -72
                                                                                   
                                                             Jan-Apr        Y/Y Chg
 Coal use in generation                                  (grams/kWh)    (grams/kWh)
                                                                 321             -5
                                                                                   
 New generation capacity                                 Jan-Apr(GW)    Y/Y pct chg
 Total                                                         14.86               
  in which:                                                                        
     Thermal                                                   10.38               
     Hydro                                                      2.05               
                                                                                   
 Total generation capacity^                              End-Apr(GW)    Y/Y pct chg
 Total                                                       1034.39            8.9
  in which:                                                                        
       Thermal                                                770.14            7.5
       Hydropower                                             198.59            7.1
       Nuclear                                                 12.57           16.2
                                                                                   
 Capital Investment(bln yuan)                                Jan-Apr    Y/Y pct chg
    Generation                                                  89.9               
         in which:                                                                 
             Hydro                                              34.8               
             Thermal                                            20.8               
             Nuclear                                            20.5               
 Transmission & distribution                                    66.8               
 	
    * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures.	
    ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. 	
    ^ generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above.	
	
 (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

