China's October power consumption up 9.5 pct y/y
#Asia
November 15, 2013 / 3:06 AM / 4 years ago

China's October power consumption up 9.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's power consumption in October reached 437.5 billion
kilowatt hours (kWh), the National Energy Administration (NEA) said late on Thursday, up 9.5
percent from a year earlier.
    Overall power consumption in October fell 1.6 percent from the previous month as
temperatures dropped and air conditioners were turned off. The growth rate also slowed from 10.4
percent in September.
    Total power consumption in the first 10 months of the year rose 7.4 percent to 4.383
trillion kWh.
    China's power generation in October rose 8.4 percent on the year to 430.5 billion kWh,
posting a seventh consecutive monthly gain. 
    Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for October, posted on
the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn).
    For news and data on China's power market, please click.
    

                                      Oct       Y/Y         Jan-Oct            Y/Y
                                (bln kWh)   pct chg        (bln kWh)        pct chg
 Total power use                    437.5       9.5          4,382.5            7.4
 Of which:                                                                         
 Residential                         53.5      14.6            577.7            9.8
 Non-residential*                   384.0                    3,804.8              
   -Primary industry                  7.9      11.1             85.5           -0.5
   -Secondary industry              327.5       8.5          3,194.7            6.7
of which:
        light industry               52.3       6.7            526.0            6.0
        heavy industry              269.8       8.8          2,614.2            6.8
   -Tertiary industry                48.6      10.9            524.6           10.6


                                                             Jan-Oct        Y/Y Chg
 Power plant utilisation                                     (hours)        (hours)
 Average                                                       3,752            -51
of which:
    Thermal power                                              4,111             23
    Hydropower                                                 2,878           -237


                                                             Jan-Oct        Y/Y Chg
 Coal use in generation                                  (grams/kWh)    (grams/kWh)
                                                                 321             -5


 New generation capacity                                 Jan-Oct(GW)    Y/Y pct chg
 Total                                                         62.95               
of which:
     Thermal                                                   27.00               
     Hydro                                                     22.28               


 Total generation capacity^                              End-Oct(GW)    Y/Y pct chg
 Total                                                      1,172.71           10.0
in which:
       Thermal                                                845.18            7.2
       Hydropower                                             235.56           14.2
       Nuclear                                                 14.61           16.7


Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures.~ Primary industry refers to
agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry.
^ generators with capacity of 6 megawatts or above.

 (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
