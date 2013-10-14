FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's September power consumption up 10.4 pct year on year
October 14, 2013 / 1:41 AM / 4 years ago

China's September power consumption up 10.4 pct year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China consumed 444.8 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of power in September, up 10.4 percent year on year, figures from the National Energy Administration showed on Monday.

The year-on-year growth rate slowed slightly from the August figure of 13.4 percent, which was the fastest of the year so far.

Consumption for the first three quarters of the year stood at 3.945 trillion kWh, up 7.2 percent compared with the same period of 2012, the administration said.

China’s electricity regulator said in January power consumption was expected to grow more than 9 percent for the whole of this year, compared with a growth rate of 5.5 percent in 2012.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
