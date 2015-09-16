FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China state planner says will launch more regional pilot power reforms
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 16, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

China state planner says will launch more regional pilot power reforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China is planning to extend its pilot power price reforms to more regions in the future, the vice-head of the country’s state planning agency said on Wednesday, part of its efforts to make its huge electricity sector more responsive to the market.

Lian Weiliang, the vice-chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), also said at a press briefing that China was planning to establish platforms allowing power to be traded.

China’s electricity prices are fixed by the government, and state-owned utilities have seen profits surge this year as a result of a collapse in coal prices, raising tensions with miners.

Several provinces and regions, including big coal producers like Inner Mongolia and Ningxia, have already launched pilot reform schemes that allow local authorities more flexibility to set power tariffs.

The reforms also involve the launch of trading schemes that allow generators and end-users to negotiate prices and volumes themselves. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and David Stanway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.