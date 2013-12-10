FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China power output up 6.8 pct in Nov - stats bureau
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 10, 2013 / 5:45 AM / 4 years ago

China power output up 6.8 pct in Nov - stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China produced 439.2 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity in November, up 6.8 percent compared to the same period of 2012, figures from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

The year-on-year rate of growth slowed for the first time since March. Total power generation in October stood at 430.5 billion kWh, up 8.4 percent on the year and the seventh consecutive monthly gain.

Power output from January to November was 4.74 trillion kilowatt-hours, up 7 percent compared to the same period of 2012.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.