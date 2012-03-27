China power firms may get $4.8 bln capital injection-paper

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - China may inject 30 billion yuan ($4.75 billion) into five big power generators and two grid operators in the next three to four years to shore up their capital, the weekly China Energy News reported, citing a source close to a government agency.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) was drafting the plan and ministries would support the move, according to the newspaper, which is run by the official People’s Daily.

The injection would offer only a little help to the country’s ailing state power firms that have pushed up their debt-to-assets ratios to more than 80 percent, and some nearly 100 percent, by unrestrained borrowing in the past decade.

After China opened power generation to competition in 2002, state firms, including parents of Huaneng Power International Inc , China Power International, Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd and Huadian Power < 600027.SS>, have been expanding extensively to gain market share.

Despite incurring hefty losses on thermal power generation due to high coal costs and power price caps, the firms were able to fund their expansion with easy credit from state banks.

Expansion by the country’s grid duopoly was comparatively slow and their debt levels were lower.

An official with SASAC’s news office declined any knowledge of a capital injection plan.

Executives at Huaneng Power have said the government was weighing options on how to help the sector.

