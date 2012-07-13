FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-China June power output flat y/y at 393.4 bln kWh
July 13, 2012 / 2:26 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-China June power output flat y/y at 393.4 bln kWh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s electricity output was 393.4 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in June, flat with last year, according to official data released on Friday, making for the lowest annual growth rate since January, in a reflection of stuttering economic growth.

Power production in the first six months of the year increased 3.7 percent over 2011, with the growth rate less than a third of last year‘s.

China’s power plants are normally urged to pull out all the stops from June to August as temperatures soar and the country’s air conditioners start to overwhelm the grids, but few are warning of shortages this year after a slowdown in industrial power demand.

Data issued earlier by China’s National Energy Administration shows industrial power utilisation rose 4.6 percent in the first five months of the year, less than half the growth in the same period of 2011.

The slowdown is likely to have a knock-on effect on domestic coal prices over the summer months, with the customary strains on supplies likely to ease considerably.

Bulging stockpiles of coal at China’s ports are already causing bottlenecks and safety problems, the transport ministry warned on Friday on the official Chinese government website (www.gov.cn). (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

