TABLE-China's power output in February
#Energy
March 9, 2012 / 9:07 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-China's power output in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows power output by
generation source in February.	
  A more detailed breakdown will be provided by the NBS later. Please click on
 to see previous months' tables.	
    For a related story click 	
	
Figures are in billion kilowatt hours.	
	
                                         Feb     y/y        Jan-Feb    y/y	
                                                 pct                   pct	
 Thermal                              314.570   21.1         608.88    6.8	
 Hydro                                 45.420    8.7          91.48   -1.1	
 Nuclear                                6.170   20.5          12.62   16.9	
 TOTAL*                               370.170   20.6         718.73    7.1	
* Includes minor sources of electricity not shown separately.	
	
 (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

