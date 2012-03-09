TABLE-China's power output in February

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows power output by generation source in February. A more detailed breakdown will be provided by the NBS later. Please click on to see previous months' tables. For a related story click Figures are in billion kilowatt hours. Feb y/y Jan-Feb y/y pct pct Thermal 314.570 21.1 608.88 6.8 Hydro 45.420 8.7 91.48 -1.1 Nuclear 6.170 20.5 12.62 16.9 TOTAL* 370.170 20.6 718.73 7.1 * Includes minor sources of electricity not shown separately. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)