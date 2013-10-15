China to raise prices for gas-fired power generation

BEIJING, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China will raise the on-grid prices paid to power generators that use natural gas to encourage the use of cleaner forms of energy and address possible gas supply shortages, the country’s top planning agency said on Tuesday.

In a notice posted on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn), the National Development and Reform Commission said recent natural gas price hikes had raised generation costs and power prices needed to be adjusted accordingly.

Specific price changes will be determined “soon” on a provincial level, it said.

The announcement, dated Sept. 30 but published on Tuesday, also confirmed that on-grid coal-fired power prices have been cut in order to reflect falling coal prices. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kim Coghill)