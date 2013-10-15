FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to raise prices for gas-fired power generation
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 15, 2013 / 3:37 AM / 4 years ago

China to raise prices for gas-fired power generation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China will raise the on-grid prices paid to power generators that use natural gas to encourage the use of cleaner forms of energy and address possible gas supply shortages, the country’s top planning agency said on Tuesday.

In a notice posted on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn), the National Development and Reform Commission said recent natural gas price hikes had raised generation costs and power prices needed to be adjusted accordingly.

Specific price changes will be determined “soon” on a provincial level, it said.

The announcement, dated Sept. 30 but published on Tuesday, also confirmed that on-grid coal-fired power prices have been cut in order to reflect falling coal prices. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.