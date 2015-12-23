FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to cut on-grid tariffs for thermal power
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 23, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

China to cut on-grid tariffs for thermal power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China will cut the on-grid wholesale prices for thermal electricity in the new year, the central government said on Wednesday.

The cut will be 0.03 yuan per kilowatt-hour and occur on Jan. 1, the State Council said in a statement posted on its microblog.

On-grid tariffs are the rates power generators charge grid companies, and prices vary from province to province. Coal fires roughly 75 percent of China’s power generation, the world’s largest.

The move comes after a sustained collapse in coal prices, brought about by a huge supply glut of the thermal fuel, with benchmark Qinghuangdao thermal coal SH-QHA-TRMCOAL last quoted at around 370 yuan per tonne on Dec. 23.

A price change in April cut on-grid prices by 0.02 yuan. (Reporting By Adam Rose and Meng Meng, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.