UPDATE 1-China to cut thermal power tariffs from Sept 1

* On-grid prices to be cut 1.8-2.3 pct, depending on area

* Savings to help pay for emissions reductions equipment (Adds detail on price cut and background)

BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China’s state planning agency will cut on-grid prices of thermal electricity from September 1 to reflect a fall in coal prices, it said on Tuesday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) will cut benchmark on-grid prices by an average of 0.0093 yuan ($0.0015) per kilowatt hour. The move comes after a sustained collapse in coal prices, brought about by a huge supply glut of the thermal fuel.

Prices vary from province to province, and the cut would amount to reductions of around 1.8-2.3 percent.

The NDRC said in a notice posted on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn) that retail power prices would not be adjusted.

On-grid electricity tariffs - the prices at which power generating firms sell to grid operators - are controlled by regulators, who adjust them in response to market changes.

The NDRC said the savings to the companies operating the national grid would be used to provide subsidies to encourage power generators to install equipment designed to cut emissions like sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide.

About 80 percent of China’s electricity is generated by coal-fired generators. The NDRC said around 710 gigawatts of the coal capacity had already installed mandatory environmental technology, amounting to more than 95 percent of the total.

The state pays subsidies of 0.01 yuan per kWh for meeting nitrogen oxide emission standards and 0.02 per kWh for dust abatement.

China raised pollution subsidies last year after generators complained they couldn’t afford to pay for the equipment. Officials said it would cost power plants about 0.02 yuan per kWh to comply with the standards.

China’s benchmark thermal coal prices have been falling steadily since the start of the year and are now hovering at their lowest in more than six years, with the sector hit by a massive supply glut.

With around 70 percent of coal firms now facing losses, according to the China Coal Industry Association, the NDRC also urged coal and power firms to “adopt effective measures” to keep prices “reasonable” and prevent them from falling too quickly.

In a bid to prop up prices and “restore market balance”, the NDRC said last week that it would suspend the licenses of coal mines that produced more than their approved capacity.