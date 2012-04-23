China faces 30-40 GW summer power supply gap -lobby group

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - China faces a power supply gap of 30-40 gigawatts (GW) this summer, around the same as it experienced last summer, as temperatures soar, hydropower output dips and coal shortages begin to bite, the China Electricity Council said in its first-quarter report published on Monday.

Despite slowing electricity consumption growth, China’s structural power shortages remain unsolved, and load-shedding activities which will force factories either to close or to work shorter hours are expected to be particularly severe in eastern and southern regions, the industry lobby group said.

Power shortages during last year’s June-August consumption peak, when the need for air conditioning is at its greatest, were also around 30-40 GW, the group said. In 2011, a long drought slashed hydropower output.

The group said investment in new capacity has slowed as a result of rising thermal coal prices and high interest rates.

“Increasing coal costs at thermal power stations and the sustained high level of lending rates have had a pronounced impact on performance, and the operations of thermal power companies remain difficult,” it said.

The impact of tough new emissions standards should be examined closely, said the association, which is funded by electricity producers.

Power stations with nearly 700 GW of thermal power capacity face mandatory environmental upgrades over the next two years, which would put additional pressure on supplies.

Newly installed power stations with a total capacity of 9.24 GW started operating in the first quarter of this year, down one third year-on-year. Thermal power investment fell 31.9 percent in the first quarter of 2012.

The China Electricity Council forecast that total power consumption would reach 5.09-5.19 trillion kilowatt-hours in 2012, up 8.5-10.5 percent compared to 2011, with total capacity likely to increase by 86 GW to 1,140 GW over the year. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)