TABLE-China May major reservoir volumes up 12.3 pct y/y
May 2, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-China May major reservoir volumes up 12.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BEIJING, May 2 (Reuters) - Water inventories at China's
major reservoirs in early May rose 12.3 percent from a year
earlier, the fourth consecutive rise in the monthly snapshot
after previously falling for nine months in a row, data from the
Water Resources Ministry showed. 	
    Water stocks in the massive Three Gorges reservoir surged
about 20 percent from a year earlier, when stocks were overdrawn
to meet downstream shipping and irrigation demand.	
    Year-on-year inventory losses at two northeastern reservoirs
also narrowed, although they still represented a 12th decline
since last June.	
    Overall rainfall across the country in March was above
normal and hydro generation rose 2.4 percent year on year, the
National Development and Reform Commission said late last month.	
    Hydropower generation in regions covered by China Southern
Power Grid Co Ltd - Guangdong, Guangxi, Guizhou,
Hainan and Yunnan - was still weaker than normal, leading to
tightened power supplies for some users.	
    China may face a power supply shortfall of 30-40 gigawatts
(GW) this summer, about the same as a year earlier, industry
lobby group the China Electricity Council has forecast.
 	
    Hydropower makes up about 15 percent of total domestic
electricity production, and is vital in meeting power demand in
some central and southwestern provinces. 	
    (For data and stories on China's power market,
click:O/CNPOWER) 	
    Water volumes in major hydropower reservoirs in early May
(millions of cubic metres):	
	
                  2012        2012         2011      Pct change 
        	
                 May 2       April 1      May 3      on year ago
         	
Yangtze River                  	
 Three Gorges    28,499      29,167      23,686        20.3	
Xinan River             	
 Xinanjiang      14,305      14,007      12,500        14.4	
Yellow River                                                    
   	
 Longyang Gorge  17,400      17,558      14,816        17.4	
Han River                                                       
   	
 Danjiangkou      7,272       9,680       5,771      26.0	
Songhua River                                                   
   	
 Fengman          4,109       3,771       5,957       -31.0	
 Baishan          3,797       3,463       4,400       -13.7	
 _____________________________________________________________  
       	
 Total*          75,382      77,646      67,130        12.3	
    ^ data from local water authorities.	
    * Inventories in the reservoirs account for around 40
percent of stocks in more than 700 reservoirs tracked by the
ministry.	
	
 (Reporting by Jim Bai and David Stanway; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

